JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after acquiring an additional 76,131 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1277 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

