JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Price

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the airline’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.65% from the stock’s previous close.

LUV has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $29.50 price objective (down previously from $31.50) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.02.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C. David Cush purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at $570,900.33. This represents a 35.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 87,362 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,918 shares of the airline’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

