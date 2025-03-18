Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 165.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,248 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $19,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,271,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $253.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $171.45 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.94 and a 200-day moving average of $264.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

