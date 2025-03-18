Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (JRONY) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

