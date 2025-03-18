Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (JRONY) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.