Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.65 Per Share

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 175.0% increase from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JAR remained flat at GBX 62.50 ($0.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 61.42. The stock has a market cap of £11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.83 and a beta of 0.40. Jardine Matheson has a 52 week low of GBX 34.29 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 62.50 ($0.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

