Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.65 Per Share

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 175.0% increase from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Jardine Matheson Price Performance
JAR remained flat at GBX 62.50 ($0.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 61.42. The stock has a market cap of £11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.83 and a beta of 0.40. Jardine Matheson has a 52 week low of GBX 34.29 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 62.50 ($0.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
