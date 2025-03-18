Jane A. Gross Purchases 3,750 Shares of Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Stock

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) Director Jane A. Gross acquired 3,750 shares of Atyr PHARMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. This trade represents a 62.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Atyr PHARMA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.01. 2,054,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $336.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.98. Atyr PHARMA INC has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Atyr PHARMA INC will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATYR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atyr PHARMA in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atyr PHARMA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Atyr PHARMA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

