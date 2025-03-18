iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHF. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHF opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.78. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.87.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.