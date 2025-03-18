iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TIP opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

