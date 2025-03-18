iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 339,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 433,358 shares.The stock last traded at $22.31 and had previously closed at $22.24.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

