iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Increased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 262,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 78,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

