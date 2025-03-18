iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Announces Dividend of $0.26

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2611 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOXX stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.47. 2,464,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,087. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.47. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $189.11 and a 1 year high of $267.24.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.