iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Announces Dividend of $0.26

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2611 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.
Shares of SOXX stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.47. 2,464,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,087. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.47. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $189.11 and a 1 year high of $267.24.
