iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Taylor Financial Group Inc.

Taylor Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,322,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,504,000 after acquiring an additional 392,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after acquiring an additional 246,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 384,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,416,000 after acquiring an additional 186,055 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $134.51 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.43 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.36 and a 200-day moving average of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.