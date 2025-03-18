iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Leelyn Smith LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $14,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

USMV opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $79.69 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

