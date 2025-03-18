iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,747,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9,889.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 195,314 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,642,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 104,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 178,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares during the last quarter.

SUSA opened at $116.77 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $102.20 and a one year high of $127.15. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.80.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

