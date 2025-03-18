iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 104,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $53.98 and a 1 year high of $63.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

