iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCHI. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,979,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,466 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,807,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter valued at $14,982,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,211,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,260,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

