iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Announces Dividend of $0.44

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4353 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMCV traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,603. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $68.12 and a 12-month high of $81.32. The firm has a market cap of $653.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.