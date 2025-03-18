iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Declares Dividend of $0.10

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1011 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Price Performance
IFGL traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $19.96. 9,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,481. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.83.
About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF
