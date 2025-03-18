iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) Shares Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ – Get Free Report) were down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 165,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 35,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.
iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57.
