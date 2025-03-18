iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Passaic Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Passaic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,229 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Passaic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Passaic Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 530,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,699 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.56. The company has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.