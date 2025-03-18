iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:IUSG)

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1767 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG stock traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $128.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,629. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $109.63 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

