iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Declares Dividend of $0.12

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1212 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a 94.3% increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IBB stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $123.60 and a one year high of $150.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.67.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.