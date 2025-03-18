IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Trading Down 7.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Approximately 192,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 576,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).
IQ-AI Stock Down 22.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.25.
About IQ-AI
IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides clinical treatments to patients in the field of medical imaging diagnostics primarily in the United States. It develops ready-to-use software applications for the healthcare industry; and provides technology solutions in the field of kidney stone analysis and prevention, as well as offers consulting services.
