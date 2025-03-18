IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Trading 3.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.64 and last traded at $65.27. 39,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 256,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CL King upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.04.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

