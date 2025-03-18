Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Clene (CLNN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) recently:

3/12/2025 – Clene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Clene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Clene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Clene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Clene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Clene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. Clene Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $37.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of Clene

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Clene during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.