Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 162,063 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

