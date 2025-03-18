Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IQI traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 182,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,452. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $10.53.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.