Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $482.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $514.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.16. The company has a market capitalization of $304.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

