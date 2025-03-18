Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.66% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PYZ traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $87.31. 2,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $83.52 and a twelve month high of $99.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.14.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2548 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.