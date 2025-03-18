International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $13,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in International Money Express by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Money Express by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in International Money Express during the third quarter worth $390,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMXI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on International Money Express from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

IMXI stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $400.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

