International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Down 25% – Here’s Why

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) shares fell 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,036,340 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 821% from the average session volume of 112,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 43.32 and a quick ratio of 54.82. The stock has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

Insider Activity at International Lithium

In other news, Director John Michael Wisbey bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 2,569,000 shares of company stock worth $38,535 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

