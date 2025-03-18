Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the February 13th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.0 %

IBKR stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.69. 1,531,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,324. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $103.69 and a 1-year high of $236.53.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.