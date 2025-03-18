Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

IAS opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Integral Ad Science’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 12,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,073.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,476.50. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,109 shares of company stock valued at $197,696 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Repertoire Partners LP increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 129,707 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 155,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 46,395 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

