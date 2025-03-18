Intech Investment Management LLC Has $49.60 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 312.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 545,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,134 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.5% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $49,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $90.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average is $94.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

