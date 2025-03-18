Intech Investment Management LLC Has $33.82 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,220 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $33,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,266,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,172 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,820,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,750,385,000 after purchasing an additional 718,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,584,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,607,000 after buying an additional 480,729 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,475,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,990,000 after buying an additional 456,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,800,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,977 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $99.02 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $66.16 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average is $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $560,103.60. This trade represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,845.33. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,302 shares of company stock worth $14,319,269. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

