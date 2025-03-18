Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 34,081 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,081 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $17,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,343,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in F5 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in F5 by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,165 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in F5 by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 42,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in F5 by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total value of $75,206.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $59,452. This represents a 55.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total value of $1,188,320.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,915,557.12. The trade was a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,965,150 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

F5 stock opened at $267.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.01 and a 200-day moving average of $250.72. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

