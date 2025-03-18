Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 171,866 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 164.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 276,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,866 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $11,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

