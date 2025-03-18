Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Short Interest Down 31.1% in February

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the February 13th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.87. 497,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $146.56 and a 52-week high of $228.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.63.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

About Insight Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

