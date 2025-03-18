Insider Selling: Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2025

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total transaction of C$19,760.00.

Anthony John Beruschi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 12th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 75,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total transaction of C$74,250.00.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

Rusoro Mining stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.00. 132,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,665. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.55 and a 12 month high of C$1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.91. The company has a market cap of C$438.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML)

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.