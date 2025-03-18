Insider Selling: Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total transaction of C$19,760.00.

Anthony John Beruschi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 75,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total transaction of C$74,250.00.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

Rusoro Mining stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.00. 132,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,665. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.55 and a 12 month high of C$1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.91. The company has a market cap of C$438.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

