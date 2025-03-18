Insider Selling: Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Sells 5,151 Shares of Stock

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 5,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $257,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,695 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,750. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pro-Dex Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, analysts predict that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

View Our Latest Report on Pro-Dex

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Pro-Dex by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.