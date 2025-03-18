Insider Selling: ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Insider Sells 436,692 Shares of Stock

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) insider Karim Bitar sold 436,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.33), for a total value of £1,117,931.52 ($1,452,047.69).

Karim Bitar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Karim Bitar sold 132,253 shares of ConvaTec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.33), for a total value of £338,567.68 ($439,755.40).

Shares of CTEC traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 259.40 ($3.37). 373,079,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,658,520. ConvaTec Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 211.80 ($2.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.20 ($3.83). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 245.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 234.36. The company has a market capitalization of £6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64.

ConvaTec Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.20%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.03) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

