Insider Selling: Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) Director Loraine M. Charlton sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.34, for a total value of C$14,136.00.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CU traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,951. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 52-week low of C$29.15 and a 52-week high of C$37.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

