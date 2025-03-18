Insider Buying: Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) COO Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) COO William A. Ford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $96,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,425.50. This represents a 3.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Westrock Coffee Stock Down 6.0 %

WEST traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. 288,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,983. Westrock Coffee has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

