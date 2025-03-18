Insider Buying: Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Insider Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) insider Paul H. Mcdowell purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 293,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,859.60. The trade was a 4.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Orion Office REIT Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of ONL stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter.

Orion Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 1,215.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

