Insider Buying: Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Insider Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) insider Paul H. Mcdowell purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 293,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,859.60. The trade was a 4.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Orion Office REIT Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of ONL stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.07.
Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 1,215.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.
Orion Office REIT Company Profile
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
