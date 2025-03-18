Insider Buying: Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB) Insider Purchases 74,621 Shares of Stock

Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB – Get Free Report) insider Gregory George purchased 74,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$12.88 ($8.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$961,118.48 ($612,177.38).

Gregory George also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mesoblast alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, Gregory George purchased 5,034,129 shares of Mesoblast stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.95 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,830,544.03 ($9,446,206.39).

Mesoblast Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.