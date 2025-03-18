Insider Buying: L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Purchases 28,065 Shares of Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Landau acquired 28,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.68 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of A$75,326.46 ($47,978.64).

Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get L1 Long Short Fund alerts:

On Thursday, March 6th, Mark Landau purchased 94,874 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.66 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of A$252,744.34 ($160,983.65).

L1 Long Short Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.

L1 Long Short Fund Increases Dividend

About L1 Long Short Fund

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 6th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

(Get Free Report)

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.