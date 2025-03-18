Insider Buying: CVC Limited (ASX:CVC) Insider Purchases 35,000 Shares of Stock

CVC Limited (ASX:CVC – Get Free Report) insider John Leaver acquired 35,000 shares of CVC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.09 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,185.00 ($46,614.65).

John Leaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, John Leaver acquired 5,281 shares of CVC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,214.95 ($7,780.22).

CVC Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $235.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About CVC

CVC Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in, management buy-outs, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, mezzanine, and growth capital investments. It prefers to invest in online services, online trading systems, consumer digital lending, commercial digital lending, online bill payment services, online insurance, financial software, energy, transportation, healthcare, renewable energy technologies and fintech sector.

