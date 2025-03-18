Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 76,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 332,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IPXHY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.57. 105,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,260. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.90. Inpex has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

