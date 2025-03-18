Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,244 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $14,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOCT. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 9,323.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 482,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,872,000 after buying an additional 477,736 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 26.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 298,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 61,787 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 259,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 28,627 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BOCT stock opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.63. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $47.16.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.