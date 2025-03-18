Independent Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Independent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 25,292 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 63,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2474 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

